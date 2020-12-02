1/1
Paul Rector
1927 - 2020
Paul Rector

Nashport - Paul E. Rector, 93, of Nashport, Ohio died Sunday morning, November 29, 2020 at his home.

Born March 21, 1927 in Hanover, Ohio he was a son of the late Robert "Bert" and Bessie E. (McGinnis) Rector and was a 1944 graduate of Hanover High School. Following high school Paul proudly served our country in the United States Army during World War II. He retired in 1972 from the Pennsylvania/Penn Central Railroad where he was a brakeman/conductor. Paul was a member of Meadow View Church of Christ in Frazeysburg and he had previously been a member of both Perryton Church of Christ and Licking Valley Church of Christ. He was a member of the Muskingum Valley Old Timers Baseball Association of Zanesville and he was very active in Youth League Baseball in the Frazeysburg-Dresden area for many years. Paul enjoyed walking and bicycle riding and was an avid golfer. He played in several golf leagues at Green Valley and Vista golf courses. In all, Paul was a very happy and pleasant man and always greeted folks with a big smile.

Surviving are five sons, Robert (Anita) Rector of Nashport, Steve (Aimee) Rector of Frazeysburg, Guy (Carrie) Rector of Zanesville, Adam (Susan) Rector of Fairfield, Ohio and Nathan (Tracey) Rector of Marion, Ohio; two daughters, Carol (Howie) Howard and Sheila (Neal) Dailey both of Nashport; eighteen grandchildren, Andrea (Jeff) White, Joshua (Tracy) Rector, Seth (Kelly) Rector, John (Erika) Rector, Jeremy (Jamie) Rector, Sarah (Michael) Brigante, Guy Matt Rector, Edward Rector, Morgan Rector, Katelyn (Chris) Huston, Justin Rector, Logan (Hayley) Rector, Caleb Rector, Ariane (Nate) Filkins, Kyle (Carly) Howard, Aaron (Morgan) Dailey, Megan (fiancé Nate Dowds) Dailey and Ryan Dailey; twenty great grandchildren, Keegan, Drew, Evan, Chase, Lola, Liam, Daphne, Ewan, Makenzie, Mason, Wesley, Sierra, Brooklyn, Tyler, Bradley, Madisen, Livi, Avaea, Kyla and Jake; six great great grandchildren, Braxtyn, Eastyn, Paityn, Jack, Jake and Rosa and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Martha E. (Sensibaugh) Rector whom he married January 21, 1951 and who died March 26, 2006; a brother, Robert Rector; a brother and sister in-law, John and Dottie Rector and two sisters and brothers in-law, Evelyn (Leroy) Osborn and Frances (Lynn) McMahan. He was also preceded in death by a very special friend, Betty Childers.

There will be no calling hours. Memorial services will be conducted at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Meadow View Church of Christ, 6750 Raiders Road, Frazeysburg, Ohio 43822.

The Rector family is being assisted by the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home.








Published in Times Recorder & Advocate from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
110 Third Street
Frazeysburg, OH 43822
(740) 828-3301
Memories & Condolences
December 2, 2020
Our hearts go out to your families during this time of sorrow. Praying for you to be filled with peace and the hope of eternal life.
Dr. Larry & Cathy Hinkle
Friend
December 1, 2020
Our sincerest sympathy to all the family. He was such a kind man and will be greatly missed.
Becky and Larry Welch
December 1, 2020
Paul was a sweet neighbor for many years. So glad to know that he is with Jesus and his dear Martha.
Debbie Felumlee
Neighbor
December 1, 2020
Praying for your family at this time
Rodger Brock
Friend
December 1, 2020
So sorry for your loss.....shared many Hanover stories with him.
Rick and Christy Lacy
Christy Lacy
Friend
December 1, 2020
Our sincere sympathy to your family
Rick and Becky Priest
