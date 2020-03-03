|
|
Paula E. Fraley-Hallowell
Norwich - Paula E. Fraley-Hallowell
On February 29, 2020, after a tough fight, from one of the strongest ladies this family has ever loved, Paula lost her fight to Brain Cancer. To start her life, Paula was born on January 3, 1945, a daughter of the late Dutch and Faye Porter. She was one of 7 children to couple who presided in Dresden, Ohio.
Paula left the home in 1963 when she married her first husband, Lester P. Garber. Together they had 4 children Tammy (Pete) Geyer, Tracy Garber (Bill Ramsey), Tina (Stephen) Rider, and Troy (Heather) Garber. The two divorced after several years together. Paula's children gave her 6 beautiful grandchildren Mark (Melissa) Watson, Paul Geyer (Alicia), Elizabeth Watson, Megan Geyer (Aaron), Samantha Garber, and Jesse (Alicia) Garber. Paula was given the great joy of 3 great grandchildren Isaac Watson, Jay Garber, and Hazel Watson.
Paula married her second husband in 1995, Boyce Fraley. The couple enjoyed traveling and going to flea markets together throughout their marriage. Although their time together was short Boyce had a strong impact on the family. He is often still mentioned and thought of to this day as sadly, Boyce passed away from a tough, but short battle of cancer.
Paula fell in love again and married Keith Hallowell in 2000. Paula and Keith spent all their time together until his death in 2018. They shared a love of travel, camping with family and more often than not their friends in the Good Sam's Camping club, and spending time with their children and grandchildren. When Paula married Keith, she was blessed with 4 more children, Yolanda (Keith) Taylor, Janelle (Lester) Lashley, Dennis (Katie) Hallowell, and Ronnie (Angie Goff) Hallowell. She took great joy in spending time with them, making cookies, camping, and going out to dinner. She especially enjoyed her second round of grandchildren Caleb, Christian, Megan, Erica, Tyler, Zachary, Alex, Justice and Carson.
In addition to her 8 children, 15 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, Paula is survived by her sisters Virginia (Gin) Whitman and Caroline (Roger) Sigmen. Preceding her in death, are Paula's brothers, Gary and his wife Bunny Porter, Hank Porter, Ricky Porter, and a sister Trudy.
Paula's final wishes are to be cremated then buried next to her second husband Boyce Fraley. A graveside service will be held at 1pm on March 14, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in New Concord.
The Farus Funeral Home of New Concord is caring for the Hallowell family.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020