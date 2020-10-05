1/
Paula White-Hoppstatter
Paula White-Hoppstatter

Zanesville - Paula Jean White-Hoppstatter, 60 of Zanesville, passed away September 20, 2020 at Ohio State Medical Center.

She was born November 6, 1959 in Zanesville, daughter of the late, Dana White and Mable Foraker White. Paula loved to be outside hunting for mushrooms, laughing, spending time with her children and she loved her Folgers Coffee.

She is survived by her sons, James (Aubrey) Hoppstatter and Jeremiah Hoppstatter; brothers, Steve (Caliece) White, Mike (Kathy) White, Dan White, David (Sharon) White; sisters, Deb (Ben) Faust, Patty (Terry) Goins, Pam (Randy) Feagley; grandchild Grayson Hoppstatter; best friend Carolyn Rae Farson; several other family and friends.

Private family services have taken place.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Donations can be made to the funeral home to help with funeral related expenses.

To sign the online guestbook or to make a donation please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com






Published in Times Recorder from Oct. 5 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-9356
