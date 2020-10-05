Paula White-Hoppstatter
Zanesville - Paula Jean White-Hoppstatter, 60 of Zanesville, passed away September 20, 2020 at Ohio State Medical Center.
She was born November 6, 1959 in Zanesville, daughter of the late, Dana White and Mable Foraker White. Paula loved to be outside hunting for mushrooms, laughing, spending time with her children and she loved her Folgers Coffee.
She is survived by her sons, James (Aubrey) Hoppstatter and Jeremiah Hoppstatter; brothers, Steve (Caliece) White, Mike (Kathy) White, Dan White, David (Sharon) White; sisters, Deb (Ben) Faust, Patty (Terry) Goins, Pam (Randy) Feagley; grandchild Grayson Hoppstatter; best friend Carolyn Rae Farson; several other family and friends.
Private family services have taken place.
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Donations can be made to the funeral home to help with funeral related expenses.
