Paulette Young



Zanesville - Paulette Young, 68, of Zanesville, died at 1:54 A.M. Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Genesis Hospital emergency room, Zanesville. She was born September 19, 1950, in Zanesville, a daughter of Pauline Lengen Robertson and the late Leroy G. Robertson. She had worked for Harts and Big Bear for twenty seven years. Paulette was past president of Zanesville Band Boosters for two years and vice-president for the Zanesville Devilettes for one year. She was the uniform director for Zanesville High School Devilettes for thirty years and a member of the ZHS Tipoff Club. Paulette loved sewing, following her grandchildren's activities and her family was the most important thing in her life.



In addition to her mother, she is survived by her loving husband of Fifty years, Robert Young whom she married June 9, 1969; three children, Michael (Dawna) Young, Michelle (Gary) Foster and Melanie Young; four grandchildren, Logan, Slade, Caleb and Beau; two sisters, Annette (Don) Hayes and Nanette (Ken) Kukral and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by a brother, Timothy Robertson and in-laws, Bob and Eva Young.



Friends and family may call from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE where funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday , July 25, 2019 with Pastor Mark Chow officiating. Cremation will follow the service.



Memorial contributions in honor of Paulette may be made to ZHS Athletic Department, 1701 Blue Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.



To send a note of condolence, order flowers or comfort food, visit, www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, or follow us on Facebook or call our professional staff at 740-452-4551. Published in the Times Recorder on July 22, 2019