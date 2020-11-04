1/1
Pauline Dutro
Pauline Dutro

Zanesville - Pauline Joan Dutro, 95 of Zanesville, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at her residence.

She was born in Winterset, Ohio to William (Bill) and Florence Tedrick. She was the youngest of four daughters.

Pauline married Ralph Russi Dutro in April 19, 1948 and lived in Zanesville. She helped operate Dutro Mobile Homes on Pine St. for many years.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph, a special daughter Vicki, and a step-son Ralph "Sonny" Dutro.

Pauline is survived by a son Terry (Sue) Dutro; daughter Connie (Chris) Podnar; step daughter Carol Pickworth Campbell. Pauline has nine grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren.

She loved writing songs and poems….shopping….and returning the things she had just bought.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Sue Robinson, Sherry Bobo, and great granddaughter, Abby Dutro for the wonderful care they given Pauline the past five years.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pauline's name to Genesis Hospice, 713 Forest Ave., Zanesville, OH 43701.

Calling hours will be held from Friday November 6, 2020 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, where services will take place at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Zanesville Memorial Park.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com






Published in Times Recorder from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-9356
