Pauline L. Ferguson Vigue
Junction City - Polly, 96, was born on Feb. 7, 1924 in Norfolk NY, the daughter of the late Charles Ferguson and Mariam LaRue Ferguson Bresee.
She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church of Junction City, life long New York Yankees fan, as was her mother, enjoyed reading, crocheting, knitting, crossword puzzles and spending time with her grandchildren. When Polly was still able she loved to crochet beautiful things for her family.
Polly married the love of her life, George W. Vigue on May 20, 1943. They had 2 daughters, Valerie Kelly and companion, Butch Crowe of NY, and Victoria (Vicki) and husband C. Dennis Allen of New Lexington, and a son in law, Richard Kelly of FL.
Five grandchildren; Gen. Richard, USAF Ret. (Vicki) Kelly of NY, Shannon (Timothy) Baker of NY, Kathleen (Maury) Sinan of PA, George (Jeanne) Allen of Junction City and Denise "Dede" (Fred) Reed of New Lexington, 13 great grandchildren, and twin great great grandsons. She loved them all dearly.
Polly is also survived by her siblings; Ruby Mercer of GA, Dorothy Gately, Lloyd Bresse and Deanna (Patrick) McGinnis all of NY, Harold (Carol) Gardner of FL, sister in law, Patty Vigue of Junction City, Helen Hunter of NY and Geraldine Harris of Lancaster.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, CMS George W. Vigue, USAF Ret. her parents, step father, Kenneth Bresee, 2 infant brothers, brothers, Charles (Rita) Ferguson and Edward Ferguson, sister, Frances "Petty" (Heywood) Hazen, sister in law, Clare Bresee, brothers in law, James Gately, Dale LaBarge and Fred Mercer.
Polly also leaves behind many, many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Many thanks to the loving care givers and friends at SKLD care center.
Calling hours will be held from 4:00~6:00 PM Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the Chute-Wiley Funeral Home, 118 S Jackson St., New Lexington with Christian Vigil at 5:45 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 11:00 AM with Father Todd Lehigh as Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Activities Fund at SKLD Nursing Center, 920 S Main St., New Lexington. 43764. www.chutewiley.com
.