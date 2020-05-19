|
Pauline R. Davis
Zanesville - Pauline R. Davis, age 80, of Zanesville, died 3:10 AM, Monday, May 18, 2020 at Genesis Morrison House Hospice in Zanesville.
She was born Friday, December 8, 1939, in Pleasant Valley, OH, the daughter of Glenn Snelling and Beulah (George) Snelling. She was married on Saturday, November 14, 1959, to Ronald Davis who survives.
She was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church and was a was a 1957 graduate of Zanesville High School, a member of the Muskingum County Olde Timers, Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary and Mended Hearts Chapter #51. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.
In addition to her husband of over 60 years, she is survived by two daughters, Rhonda (Rich) McGee of Norwich, and Erin (Bill) Roush of Zanesville, one daughter-in-law, Teresa Davis of Zanesville; seven grandsons, Randy (Lee) McGee, Ryley (Stacy) McGee, Kodie (Shelly) Roush, Austin Davis, Kolton Roush, Brandon Davis and Kaleb Roush; and special foreign exchange granddaughter, Mirijana Bojovic; great grandchildren, Luke McGee, Zena McGee and Axton McGee; one sister, Mary Mitchell and one brother, Jerry Snelling, several nieces and nephews and many many friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Doug Davis; one brother, Dick Snelling and the rainbow babies.
Friends may call from 11AM to 12:30PM PM on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, OH. A Funeral Mass will be held 1:00 PM on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 1020 East Main Street, Zanesville, with Fr. Martin Ralko officiating. Due to current health conditions social distancing is required and attendees are asked to wear personal protection equipment. Burial will conclude in Mt Olive Cemetery at a later date. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from May 19 to May 20, 2020