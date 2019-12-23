Services
P.D. Johnson

Zanesville - P. D. Johnson, 75, of Zanesville, died at 5:35 PM on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus. He was born October 22, 1944, in Obetz Station, to the late Paul H. and Janet L. Shoemaker Johnson. He worked for twenty six years at McGraw Edison and retired from Auto Zone after nineteen years in 2013. P.D. was a member of New Hope Zion Lutheran Church and enjoyed golf and football. He was a fan of Tri-Valley, the Cleveland Browns, and Ohio State University Football.

He is survived by two sons, Terry (Laura Snyder) Johnson and Todd (Deb Levering) Johnson; two grandchildren, Cameron (Alyssa) Johnson and Jaden (Joe Ratliffe) Johnson; two great-grandchildren, Ella Johnson and Brynlee Ratliffe; a brother, Ron (Gloria) Johnson; two sisters, Beckie (Skip) Yinger and Jodi (Kelly) Ryan; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a niece, Bailey McClure.

Friends and family may call from 4:00 - 7:00 P.M. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, OHIO. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the New Hope Zion Lutheran Church, 7025 Adamsville Otsego Road, Adamsville, Ohio with Pastor Mary Molnar officiating. He will be laid to rest at New Hope Cemetery, Adamsville.

To send a note of condolence, or to order flowers or comfort food: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019
