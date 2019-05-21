|
Peggy J. Pierce
Moxahala - Peggy June Pierce, 81 of Moxahala passed away on Saturday May 18, 2019. She was born July 17, 1937 in Rose Farm to the late Alva and Pauline Collins Bowen. Peggy was a graduate of McLuney High School. She was a homemaker and worked for the Perry County Election Board. She enjoyed attending Miller High School basketball and volleyball games.
She is survived by two sons: Gary Pierce of Moxahala and Todd (Shona) Pierce of Corning; five brothers: Danny Bowen, Randy Bowen, Tony Bowen, Rod Bowen and Craig Bowen; five sisters: Terri Clawson, Candi Storts, Denise Powell, Rhonda Talbott and Kim Vrooman; five grandchildren: Matthew, Monica, Kylie, Kyle, and Tessa; six great-grandchildren: Riley, Brantley, Lilly, Bella, Kameron and Dani.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Roy Pierce, who passed away April 18, 2015; two brothers: Max Bowen and Gary Bowen; and a sister Linda Riggs-Huffman.
Calling hours will be 2-4 and 6-8pm on Tuesday, May 21 at Oak Field Baptist Church in Oak Field. Funeral services will be at 1PM on Wednesday, May 22 at the church. Burial will follow in Oak Field Cemetery.
THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE, has been entrusted to care for the Pierce family.
Published in the Times Recorder on May 21, 2019