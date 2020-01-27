|
|
Penny Pierce
Zanesville - Penny Diane Pierce, 67, of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 25, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Penny was born May 25, 1952 to the late Robert and Margaret (Gallagher) McCort. In addition to her parents, Penny is also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harry David Pierce; and siblings, Mike, Curt, Charlie and Fran.
Penny leaves to cherish her memory, her loving children, Danielle (Tony) Berkheimer, David Pierce, and Joel (Shannon) Pierce; grandchildren, Logan, Laci, Kaydence, Grace, Joel Jr., and Penny Rose; siblings, John (June), Terri and Tracey; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends.
Penny was an avid birdwatcher. She was passionate about her birdies, and enjoyed the hobby thoroughly. Penny's family could talk for hours about all the things that made her wonderful. The love and dedication she had for her children and grandchildren will be remembered most. Penny will be deeply missed.
You may call on the family Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m., at Burrell Funeral Services, 414 LaSalle St., in Zanesville. Cremation will follow. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020