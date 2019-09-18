|
|
Pete Mohler
Lancaster - Gerald "Pete" Mohler, 81 of Lancaster, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at his home. Gerald was born in Junction City, Ohio on September 28, 1937 to Earl and Mary (Nutter) Mohler. He was a member of The Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Lancaster, Ohio.
Gerald is survived by his wife, Deanna (Binckley) Mohler; daughters, Tina Marie McCall and Janice (Jeffery) Martindale; son, Gerald Lee (Tina) Mohler; grandchildren, Jonathan and Rachel Murray, Heath McCall, Julia (Drew) Carpenter, Catherine (Aaron) Fritsche; great grandchildren, Zeke and Ava Fritsche and Easton Carpenter; special nephew, David Lee Evans; sisters, Jane McConnell, Margaret McConnell, Patty (David) Lehman and twin sister, Geraldine (Richard) Flowers; brother, Don (Wilma) Mohler, sister-in-law, Margie Mohler; and many nieces and nephews along with his loving Binckley family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Linda Catherine Mohler; brothers, Bill, Carl and Paul Mohler; sisters, Betty Adcock and Florence Davisson; sister-in-law, Correne Mohler; and brother-in-laws, Carl Adcock, Carl Davisson, Bob and Jim McConnell.
A funeral service for Gerald will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday September 20, 2019 at Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home with Pastor Diana Gugel officiating. Family and friends may visit Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Private burial will be in Grandview Cemetery, Bremen at a later date.
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 18, 2019