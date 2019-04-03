|
|
Phelus "Jack" Sowers
Zanesville - Phelus "Jack" McCoy Sowers, 97, of Zanesville, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at his home. Jack was born January 30, 1922 in Stotburry, West Virginia to the late James W. and Flora M. (Price) Sowers. In addition to his parents, Jack is also preceded in death by siblings, Josephine Banks, Henry Sowers, Robert Sowers, Emery Sowers, Justine Sowers, John Wesley Sowers, and Leon Burl Sowers.
Jack leaves to cherish his memory, his loving and dedicated wife, Annie L. Sowers; four children, Sarah A. (Dave) Edwards, Charlie E. Sowers, Stacey L. (Rozelle) Sowers, and Chris L. (Courtney) Sowers, all of Ohio; 2 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 4 great great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
Jack was a veteran of the United States Armed Forces. He retired from Burnam after 30 years of faithful service. Above all else, Jack was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be missed. You may call on the family, Friday, April 5, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., with funeral service to follow at 1 p.m., at The Hands of Faith Church, 607 Brighton Blvd, in Zanesville. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. Pastor Mike Bullock and Assistant Pastor Phillip Tabler officiating. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 3, 2019