Services
Stone-Matheney Funeral Home
7465 Marion Street
Chesterhill, OH 43728
(740) 554-5291
Phil Allen Mayle


1961 - 2020
Phil Allen Mayle

Chesterhill - Phil Allen Mayle of Chesterhill, formerly of Zanesville, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at his residence in Chesterhill. He was born on Jan. 5, 1961 in Glouster to the late John and Ida Mae Dixon Mayle. He was a truck driver for Western Express in Nashville. He is survived by his wife, Julie Smith Mayle of Zanesville, 2 sons, Matthew Mayle of Columbus and Jonathan Mayle of Zanesville, a daughter, LaTina Mayle of Zanesville, 4 brothers, Charles Mayle of Zanesville, Paul Mayle of Alabama, David Mayle of Zanesville and Daniel Mayle of Zanesville, 2 sisters, Marry Norris and Delores Edwards both of Zanesville and 2 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, a son, Andre and several brothers and sisters. A caring cremation is taking place at his request. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020
