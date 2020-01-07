Services
J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home
118 West Walnut Street
Shawnee, OH 43782
Phil Stanley

Phil Stanley Obituary
Phil Stanley

Corning - Phil Stanley 72 of Corning passed away Sunday January 5, 2020 at the Genesis Perry County Medical Center.

He was born March 17, 1947 in Laura, Kentucky a son of the late Conley and Myrtle Lou Burgett Stanley.

He was a U.S. Army Viet Nam Veteran. He won two Bronze Stars and one Bronze Star with Valor; he loved fishing, hunting and cheering on the OSU Buckeye football team.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years Joyce Lunsford Stanley; his children Paul (Candace) Stanley, David (Julie) Stanley, Phillip Stanley and Kelly (Mark Taylor) Stanley; his brother Raymond Stanley; grandchildren Wayne (Jensen) Ronk, Cody and Tyler (Shannon) Stanley, Nicholas Alvarez, Thomas Alvarez, Victoria Alvarez, Brendan Stanley, Dylan Stanley, Austin Stanley, Jakob and Nate Taylor, Kayla and Catie Stanley, Jordan Luning; great grandchildren Lynleigh Ronk, Kendall Tidwell, Hudson Hinkle, Mya Stanley, Chloe Rumor and Cooper Hiles, Jaylee Luning, Kynsleigh Luning, Grant Luning; numerous nieces and nephews

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers Clyde, Dan, Cowan, Cliff, Refford and Mitchell; his sisters Joyce Prater, Joy Marshall, Audrey Lunsford and Gail Prater

Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 pm on Saturday January 11, 2020 at the J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home Shawnee with Mark Stanley officiating.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Corning.

Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Friday at the funeral home.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.jehumphreyfuneralhomeshawnee.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
