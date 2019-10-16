|
Phillip Abella Jr.
Zanesville - Phillip Abella Jr., 62 of Zanesville passed away on October 15, 2019 at his residence.
Phil was born on July 2, 1957 in Zanesville. He is the son of the late Phillip Abella Sr. and Kay Abella. He was a past master with Lafayette Lodge F&AM #27 and he retired from Owens Illinois where he worked for 42 years.
Phil is survived by his wife, Debbie (Staley) Abella, whom he married November 4, 1978; his children, Jamie (Josh) Hinch, Lacie (Seth) Wagner, Michael Abella; his granddaughter, Aella Wagner; his brother, Dave (Tammy) Abella and his sister; Sarah (Dan) Heskett.
In keeping with his wishes, a cremation will take place and private services will be held at a later date. The Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls is caring for the Abella family.
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019