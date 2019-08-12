|
Phillip McIntyre
MOUNT PERRY - Phillip McIntyre, 69, of Mount Perry, Ohio, passed away at 4:55 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at his home with his wife and son beside him.
Phil was born June 16, 1950 in Zanesville, Ohio, the son of Jack McIntyre of Zanesville and the late Eleanor Jean (White) McIntyre. With only getting to spend 69 years on this Earth, he made the most of it. Early in life he enjoyed playing sports, especially baseball. As he got older, he enjoyed bass fishing, deer and duck hunting and golfing. While in his 30's, Phil was a member of the Lions Club and a volunteer firefighter and EMS worker. In addition to those activities, he helped the village of Glenford and even became its mayor. As time went on, he found his true calling as a law enforcement officer for the city of Zanesville and was a member of FOP #5. He once said that working there was the most fulfilling job anyone could ask for. Not only the memories or experiences, but the friendships that last a lifetime. He retired from there in July 2010, not because he wanted to but because he said as he got older, he knew he wasn't as quick as he once was and never wanted to jeopardize other officers' lives in a "hairy situation".
After retirement, Phil enjoyed golfing and went on a weeklong trip with his son to Myrtle Beach to golf. He was a dedicated husband, as his wife fell ill with different ailments, and was always there for support and to help take care of her. Phil was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. He will be missed by everyone Phil is survived, in addition to his father, by his wife, Rita (Shrider) McIntyre and their son, Jonathan, both of the home; a brother, Kevin (Debbie) McIntyre of Zanesville; brothers-in-law, Randy Shrider of Marietta and Ron (Candace) Shrider of New Concord; a sister-in-law, Rayna (Terry) Williams of Hamilton; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Rita (Dupler) Shrider.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Somerset United Methodist Church, 139 E. Main St., Somerset, Ohio where services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday with the Rev. Karen Walters officiating. Burial will follow in Community Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to FOP Lodge #5, P.O. Box 386, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 12, 2019