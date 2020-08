Phyllis A. HammerZanesville - Phyllis A. Hammer, 77, of Zanesville, passed away at 11:32 p.m. Sat. Aug. 29, 2020 at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House. She was born on Nov. 3, 1942 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Albert and Ethel (Orwig) Derwacter. She was a member of the Finley United Methodist Church, past member of the Falls Township Fire Department Firemaids, and a past 4-H advisor.She is survived by one son Phillip Hammer. Two daughters Patty (David) Hammer Dunn and Paula (Kyle) Hammer Plummer. Three grandchildren Andy and Zach Dunn, and Kaitlyn Plummer. One sister Glenda Dicks. One brother John Derwacter.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Philip Hammer. One brother Charles Derwacter. One stillborn sister Glenna Joan. One brother-in-law William Dicks. One sister-in-law Laura Derwacter.Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m Wed. Sept. 2, 2020 at Zanesville Memorial Park with Pastor Ronnie Griffin officiating. To sign the online guest book visit