Phyllis A. Heskett


1935 - 2019
Phyllis A. Heskett Obituary
Phyllis A. Heskett

Norwich - Phyllis A. Heskett, 83, of Norwich, died Wednesday (March 13, 2019) at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville.

She was born November 21, 1935 in Cambridge, daughter of the late Vincent Engle and Odessa Larrick.

Ms. Heskett was a homemaker and had volunteered for more than twenty years with the Eastside Community Ministries. She was a member of the Central Presbyterian Church of Zanesville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four sons, Darrell "Blue" Steele, Bill "Butch" Engle, Bobby Steele, and Steven Steele; and a daughter, Mona Steele.

She is survived by three sons, Lester Steele of Cambridge, Vincent Engle of Canton, and Rick Hackney of Arizona; a daughter, Cathy Parcell of New Concord; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.

No calling hours or funeral services will be observed. Ms. Heskett has donated her body to The Ohio State University Medical College.

Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.thorn-blackfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 15, 2019
