Phyllis C. Greiner
Zanesville - Phyllis C. Greiner, 89, of Zanesville, passed away at 11:10 PM on Saturday, August 10, 2019 ending an extremely well lived life. She was born February 12, 1930, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Thomas and Mignon Metcalf Webster. She was a member of Immanuel Church of Downtown Zanesville and the Child Conservation League. She was best known as the presiding President of the Willie Willie Wang Wang Club where she inducted thousands of members worldwide.
Work and family were the cornerstones of her life and something of which she was very proud. After attending Lash High School, for a short time as she would tell, she lied about her age (15) to land a job as a telephone operator for the old Ohio Bell. It was there, many years later, that she came in contact with George Moffett of Variety Attractions. George convinced her to join his growing organization to work the phones and help with organization. She ultimately moved into the role that she loved so much, known as an Entertainment Consultant. Over her nearly 40 years at Variety, Phyllis attended to the needs of countless Festival and Fair organizers, including the Muskingum County Fair, to assure that the show went without a glitch and everyone was left with a smile.
While she was known around the Country Music and entertainment business as an energetic and passionate professional until she retired at the age of 85, her life was scarred with more than her share of tragedy. Her first born son, Mark, was killed on a bicycle at the age of 12, followed by the loss of her beloved grandson, Beau Greiner, to a tragic auto accident, and the premature loss of her oldest daughter Lisa Greiner Scheaf contributed to her personal pain. Despite all of that, she served as an inspiration to her family, friends and business associates in her ability to preserver and to make the best of the "cards" that were dealt to her. Her smile, her laughter, and her antics will be missed by all.
She is survived by a daughter Erin (Brad) Griffis, of London Ohio; two sons Jeffrey (Lori) Greiner of Plain City Ohio, Eric (Mandy) Greiner of McConnelsville; grandchildren Meghan Greiner, Brandon Griffis, Gracie Greiner, Sam Greiner, William Scheaf, Abigail (Tim) Schaefer; 2 great grandchildren Sylas and Addilyn; a sister Dixie (John) Gilliland of Zanesville and a brother in law Carl Hansel of Zanesville.
In addition to her parents, and the above losses, she was preceded in death by her husband William M. Greiner, Jr., who died December 30, 1984.
Friends and family may call from 4:00 - 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 and 2:00 - 4:00 P.M. and 6:00-8:00 P.M. on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE and calling hours from 10:00 A.M. until time of service at 11:00A.M. Friday, August 16, 2019 at Immanuel Church of Downtown Zanesville, 105 South 7th Street, Zanesville with Pastor Mitch Reed officiating. She will be laid to rest at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville.
To send a note of condolence, or view a video tribute to the life of Phyllis, visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551. In lieu of flowers, feel free to make a donation to Muskingum County Center for Seniors, Meals on Wheels Program. Go to MCCFS.ORG ("About Us" then "Leave a Legacy" for a form).
The family wishes to thank all the caregivers, family and friends who took such great care of, and endured her competitive spirit in the many hours of playing cards with Phyllis during her later years. She loved and appreciated you more than you know.
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 13, 2019