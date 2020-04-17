|
Phyllis Dingey
Bonita Springs - Phyllis J. Dingey, 85, of Bonita Springs, FL passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at her residence. Formerly of Newark, OH she had been a resident of Bonita Springs since 1988. Phyllis was born March 20, 1935 in Zanesville, OH the daughter of the late Arthur H. and Elizabeth (Walters) Abele. In her younger years she loved roller skating and was known as a princess on skates. She worked in sales for an interior designer and in retirement she cleaned the offices and clubhouse at Limetree Park. Phyllis also enjoyed square dancing. Survivors include her beloved husband of 65 years, Harry R. Dingey; loving son, Harry "Randy" Dingey of Florida; niece, Jan (Jeff) Hawthorne; nephew, Jeff Abele; and great niece, Lindsey Huffman all of the Zanesville Area. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Allen (the late Linda) Abele. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020