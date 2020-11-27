Phyllis Elaine Cerney
Zaneville - Phyllis Elaine (Wright) Cerney passed away peacefully at home on November 25, 2020. Phyllis was born in Bartlett, Iowa on December 20, 1927. She was the youngest of four children (siblings Marjorie, Florine, and Burman) of Walter and Elizabeth Wright. She went to the Methodist Church and schools in nearby Thurman, graduating from Thurman High School in 1945. She enrolled in the School of Nursing at Lincoln General Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska in September, 1945 and enlisted in what turned out to be the last class of the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps. She completed her training in September, 1948 at Lincoln General Hospital.
While she was working at the hospital she met Charles Cerney, who was completing medical training. They were married on October 10, 1948, in Thurman, Iowa, the first wedding in that church for sixty one years. The early years of their marriage were marked by a series of moves as Charles completed his internship in St. Paul, Minnesota and began his residency in Omaha, Nebraska. This was interrupted when he was called back into active service during the Korean War. They lived in St. Paul, Minnesota; Omaha, Nebraska (where their daughter Cynthia was born); Coronado, California (where their son Jac was born); and Detroit, Michigan (where their son Todd was born); and where Dr. Cerney completed his residency. In 1955 Phyllis and Charles moved to Zanesville where Charles opened a medical practice with Dr. Herman Kauffman. Charles transitioned to his own practice at 2447 Maple Avenue, where Phyllis managed the office and had nursing duties. They were joined by Dr. David Klein from 1976-1991 and continued the family practice until 2000. In 1964, their youngest son Brian was born. With her older children heading off to college, starting 1968, she decided to complete her college education. She enrolled at OUZ and graduated in 1974, the same year her daughter Cindy, and son Jac graduated.
Outside of her professional and household duties, Phyllis was an active member of the Grace United Methodist Church, she was a longtime choir member and board member. She was a member of the All Around Club and Medical Auxiliary. After they retired, Charles and Phyllis were reading tutors at Zanesville City Schools until 2014. She was also a library volunteer and a volunteer at Genesis Hospice Morrison House. Together, Charles and Phyllis were avid travelers, enjoying journeys around the world for photography, birding and theater. Phyllis was the happiest when she was busy and never tired of finding new projects to take on. With patience and love, she put up with the adventures of her eccentric husband for nearly 60 years.
Phyllis is predeceased by her husband, Charles, and son, Todd. She is survived by three children; Cynthia Anderson, Jac Cerney (Mary Doi), and Brian Cerney. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Per her request, a cremation has taken place and no services will be held.
