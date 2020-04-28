Services
Phyllis J. Leifried

Phyllis J. Leifried Obituary
Phyllis J. Leifried

Zanesville - Phyllis Jean Leifried, 82 passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at The Oaks at Bethesda. She was born November 29, 1937 in Zanesville to the late Donald R. and Daisey Whyde Kelso. Phyllis enjoyed flowers, gardening and traveling.

Surviving is her children: Johnny (Tina) Thomas, Danny Thomas and Sherry (Dusty) Woodward; two sisters: Mary Davis and Marguerite McGreevy; twelve grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in her first husband John Edward Thomas, who passed away December 16, 1997; her second husband Lawrence Leifried, who passed away September 9, 2018; and a sister Elizabeth Owens.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Oaks at Bethesda and Hospice of Central Ohio for their care and support.

THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE has the distinct honor of serving the family.

To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on facebook, or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
