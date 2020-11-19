1/1
Phyllis J. Simpson
1934 - 2020
Phyllis J. Simpson

New Lexington - Phyllis J. Simpson, 86, of New Lexington, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville, Ohio.

She was born Oct.30, 1934 in Hollister, Ohio. She was a daughter of the late Ernest and Frances (Brooks) Glanemann.

She was an active member of the Lighthouse Bible Ministries, a former employee of Bryant Heating and Cooling, and was a cook at the Phi Mu Sorority at Ohio University.

Phyllis is survived by her children Shirley Best, Ron (Sherry) Simpson, Anita Marolt, Jeff (Angie) Simpson, Frances (Lane) Cheney; sisters Alice (Paul) Bourne, Tilly Marks; brother Elmer (Ann) Glanemann; nine grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Rolland Simpson; sister Lorretta Brooks; brothers Ernest Glanemann, Arnold Glanemann, Barney Glanemann, Emmett Glanemann, Haddis Glanemann, Kenneth Glanemann, Jack Carroll; and son-in-law Larry Marolt.

Friends may call from 5:00-8:00 PM on Saturday, Nov. 21 and 1:00-2:00 PM on Sunday, Nov. 22 at the JE HUMPHREY FUNERAL HOME, SHAWNEE, OHIO.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, Nov. 22 at the funeral home with Lane Cheney officiating.

Masks will be required and social distancing will be encouraged. Interment will be at the Oakwood Cemetery in Millertown, Ohio.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Perry County Cancer Alliance, P.O. Box 724 New Lexington, OH 43764.




Published in Times Recorder from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home
NOV
22
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home
NOV
22
Funeral service
02:00 PM
J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home
118 West Walnut Street
Shawnee, OH 43782
(740) 394-2626
