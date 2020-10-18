1/1
Phyllis Joy Kanavel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Joy Kanavel

Zanesville - Phyllis Joy Kanavel, 83 of Zanesville died at 5:00 PM Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Primerose Assisted Living after a lengthy illness.

Joy was born November 2, 1936 in Zanesville the daughter of Stanley Brooks Sherwood and Oma Mae Squires Sherwood.

Joy was a homemaker & enjoyed taking care of her pet cats over the years. She very much liked spending time with family, especially her grandkids.

She is survived by her three sons; Kevin (Lori) Kanavel, Todd (Mellissa) Kanavel, and Bryan (Theresa) Kanavel; six grandsons, Wesley, Wade, Brady, Scott, Riley and Gregory; 3 great grandsons, Kasen, Colt & Briar; a niece Katherine Gamellia and a nephew Michael Sherwood. In addition to her parents, Joy was preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. Kanavel; a brother & sister-in-law, Brooks & Marilynn Sherwood; a nephew, Robert Sherwood.

No public visitation or funeral services will be observed. The family will have a private service & burial at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to Grace United Methodist Church, The Arthritis Foundation, or to the Miracle League of Muskingum County.

The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Joy's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved