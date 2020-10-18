Phyllis Joy Kanavel
Zanesville - Phyllis Joy Kanavel, 83 of Zanesville died at 5:00 PM Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Primerose Assisted Living after a lengthy illness.
Joy was born November 2, 1936 in Zanesville the daughter of Stanley Brooks Sherwood and Oma Mae Squires Sherwood.
Joy was a homemaker & enjoyed taking care of her pet cats over the years. She very much liked spending time with family, especially her grandkids.
She is survived by her three sons; Kevin (Lori) Kanavel, Todd (Mellissa) Kanavel, and Bryan (Theresa) Kanavel; six grandsons, Wesley, Wade, Brady, Scott, Riley and Gregory; 3 great grandsons, Kasen, Colt & Briar; a niece Katherine Gamellia and a nephew Michael Sherwood. In addition to her parents, Joy was preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. Kanavel; a brother & sister-in-law, Brooks & Marilynn Sherwood; a nephew, Robert Sherwood.
No public visitation or funeral services will be observed. The family will have a private service & burial at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to Grace United Methodist Church, The Arthritis Foundation
, or to the Miracle League of Muskingum County.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Joy's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com
