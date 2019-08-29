Services
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 450-8000
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
1935 - 2019
Phyllis Peck Obituary
Phyllis Peck

New Concord - Phyllis Mae Peck age 84 of New Concord passed away Tuesday August 27, 2019 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House. She was born August 4, 1935 in Zanesville a daughter of the late Ernest and Lula Richardson Godby. She was a member of Norwich Presbyterian Church.

Phyllis is survived by her husband Mont Peck; son Tom Peck and daughter Cindy (Kenneth) Kreager; three brothers Bill, Elmer and John Godby; three sisters Cathlyn Seeley, Virginia Dailey and Annabelle Crabtree; three grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two sons Timothy Peck and Jeffrey Peck.

Friends may call 11am until time of services on Saturday August 31, at 12 Noon at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. Burial will follow in Norwich Presbyterian Church cemetery. To send a note of condolence to the Peck family go to www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on Facebook or call our caring staff at 740.450.8000.
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 29, 2019
