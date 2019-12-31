Services
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
R. David Lasure

R. David Lasure Obituary
R. David Lasure

Zanesville - R. David Lasure, 83, of Zanesville, died at 3:45 P.M. on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Brookdale Zanesville. He was born May 13, 1936, in Zanesville, a son of the late Russell Edward and Rubye Louise Kirkbride Lasure. He served in the Ohio Air National Guard from 1960-1963, was a faithful member of North Terrace Church of Christ, and past secretary of the Sertoma Club of Zanesville. David was also a past associate of the Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home.

He is survived by a daughter, Laurie (Tim) Anderson; a son, Randy (Tess) Lasure; and four grandchildren, Katie Anderson, Melissa Lasure, Brian Lasure, and Max Lasure.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha E. Kinney Lasure whom he married July 27, 1958 and died July 31, 2015.

Friends and family may call from 10:00 A.M. until time of the memorial service to be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE with Mr. William L. Meaige officiating.

To send a note of condolence or to order flowers visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
