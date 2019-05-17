|
|
R. Ilene Lynn
Stockport - R. Ilene Lynn, 86, of Stockport, passed away on Thursday. May 16, 2019 at her residence. She was born on Dec. 18, 1932 in Malta, Ohio to the late F.O. and Wava McConnell McIntire. She worked as a loan officer at the First National Bank in McConnelsville. She attended both the Stockport Church of Christ and the Malta Bible Church. She had a life long love of her critters, gardening and she could grow any kind of flowers. She is survived by her husband of 17 years, Fred Lynn of the home, a daughter, Jo Hooper of Stockport, a step-son, Fred Lynn Jr. of Parkersburg, step-daughter, Angela Dotson of Hebron, W.Va., a sister, Judy Huffman of Stockport, 4 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Tina Spears, 2 brothers, Joe Grandstaff and Gene McIntire and a sister Donna Reed. Services will be held on Sat. May 18, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at the Matheney Funeral Home in McConnelsville with Pastor Greg Marquise officiating. Burial will follow in the Bailey Ridge Cemetery near Stockport. Friends may call on the family from 11-1 P.M. on the day of the services. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on May 17, 2019