Raegan Ann Marie Lyons



Roseville - Infant Angel, Raegan Ann Marie Lyons, left this world after 43 days on Saturday, May 25, 2019.



Through a veil of tears, her parents, William and Megan made the choice of allowing their precious baby girl to give the gift of life through organ donation.



Losing a baby is the hardest thing that parents will ever bear. That sense of loss and longing will always linger there. They dream of things that might have been, and happy days they would have shared. They wish they could turn back the hands of time to tell their baby again how deeply they cared.



Baby Raegan was absolutely and deeply adored by her family, not a day went by she was not held, cared for and shown unconditional love. Her passing from this world will always leave a void where once her cherished and precious life beautifully filled.



Those who survive Raegan and continue to love her are her parents, William Lyons, III and Megan Metcalf; her brother, Jensen Lyons; her paternal grandparents, Diana Savage and Tony Bateson; her paternal great-grandparents, William (Tammy) Lyons, Sr. and Diane (Chuck) Chipman and Don (Marketa) Timmons; her aunts and uncles, Natalie Lyons, Taylor Lyons, Alyssa (Cody) Burns and Nate (Keeley) Bateson and an endless number of other wonderful and loving family members who are deeply saddened by the loss of their precious angel.



Friends are invited to visit and mourn with the family from 2:00 PM-4:00 PM and 6:00 PM-8:00 PM, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Friday, May 31 at the funeral home with Pastor Tony Richard and Joey Carr officiating. Raegan will be laid to eternal rest in Crooksville Cemetery.



You may read the obituary, sign the Online Register Book (Memory Wall) and share a special memory with the Lyons family at www.goebelfuneralhome.com. Published in the Times Recorder on May 29, 2019