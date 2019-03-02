Services
Ralph B. Bowman

Zanesville - Ralph B. Bowman, 88, of Zanesville, died Friday, March 1, 2019.

A Cremation-With-Care has taken place under the direction of BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE with a private graveside service to be held at the convenience of the family at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville with full Military Honors to be provided by United States Army, VFW Selsam Post 1058, and American Legion Post 29.
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 2, 2019
