ZANESVILLE - Dr. Ralph William Cater, DDS, 86, of Zanesville, died at 11:14 P.M. on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, Zanesville. He was born December 20, 1932, in Zanesville, a son of the late Mark H. and Lillie M. Monroe Cater. Ralph graduated from Lash High School in 1951, Ohio University in 1955 and Ohio State Dental School in 1959. He was a people person and loved being a dentist. Ralph enjoyed joking around with his patients and after 51 years of service he retired on Dec 20, 2010. Ralph was a member of the Ohio Dental Society, Muskingum Valley Dental Society and Academy of Implant Dentistry. Ralph was a member of Zanesville Rotary Club for 50 years where he was a recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow and a faithful member to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. His favorite hobbies with his sons and grandson were fishing, boating and woodworking.



Surviving are his loving wife of 62 years, Twila L. Sagle Cater, whom he married on June 24, 1956; four sons, Kevin (Marcy) Cater, Gregory (Peggi) Cater, Brian (Deb Henry) Cater and Steven Cater; six grandchildren, Genna L. (Chris) Elflein, Abbey N. (Ben) Fawcett, Taylor M. Cater, Paige L. Cater, Olivia R. Cater, Francesca E. Cater and William B. Cater; a step granddaughter, Kadie L. Black; and a great granddaughter, Chloe M. Holstein.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a granddaughter Lindsay Michelle Cater.



A Cremation-With- Care has taken place. Friends and family may call from 1:00 P.M. until the time of service at 3:00 P.M. on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE with Pastor Andrew Wilson officiating.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 128 S. 7th Street, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.



Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 14, 2019