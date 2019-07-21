|
|
Ralph Chester Graves
- - Ralph Chester Graves, (Retired, Chief Warrant Officer III, United States Army), age 78, pass away Friday, July 12, 2019. He was born in Zanesville, OH on February 12, 1941 to French Ralph Graves Sr. and Jessie Pearl (Lane) Graves.
He is survived by his wife, Sally; three children, Terry Graves, David Andrew (Wendy) Graves, Linda Marie (Todd Paris) Graves. He also leaves behind 2 grandchildren, Joseph and Courtney Softich. He is predeceased by his parents and his brother French Ralph Graves Jr.
Ralph was a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he earned several medals, including a Silver Star, four Distinguished Flying Crosses and a Bronze Star. He served seven years in the Air Force and thirteen years in the Army. Flying Cobra helicopters in Vietnam for two tours. After retiring from the Army, he worked ten years as a jeweler in Tacoma, WA. From there, with his beloved wife of 59 years, they became full time RV'ers. Enjoying life to the fullest for the next 15 years.
Ralph will be interred at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista, AZ.
Published in the Times Recorder on July 21, 2019