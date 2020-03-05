Services
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Ralph E. Sletzer


1932 - 2020
Ralph E. Sletzer

Heath - Ralph E. Sletzer, 87, of Heath, formerly of Zanesville, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Laurels of Heath. He was born August 20, 1932 in Zanesville, a son of the late Henry and Florence James Sletzer. He was a United States Army Veteran serving during the Korean Conflict. He retired from Armco Steel and was protestant by faith.

He is survived by a daughter, Sharon Miller; a sister, Marty (Ron) Ball; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Epler Sletzer who died July 4, 2009; a brother, George Sletzer.

Friends and family may call from 2:00 - 5:00 P.M. on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE where funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, March 9, 2020, with Chaplain Greg Rosser officiating. He will be laid to rest at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville with full Military Honors being accorded to him by the VFW George Selsam Post 1058 and the American Legion Post 29.

To send a note of condolence, or to order flowers or comfort food: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
