Ralph E. (Gene) Wagoner
1936 - 2020
Ralph E. (Gene) Wagoner

Zanesville - Ralph E. (Gene) Wagoner 84, of Zanesville, formerly of Malta passed away at 12:01 a.m. September 10, 2020 at Brookdale of Zanesville with his family by his side. He was born April 4, 1936 in Morgan County the son of the late Ralph C. Wagoner and Emma Gates Wagoner. He was retired from Central Ohio Coal Co., member of the Pennsville Volunteer Fire Dept., served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957, member of Ohio Operators Engineers Local 18 district 3 of Columbus. He is survived by his wife, Jean Totman Wagoner; sons, Tim Wagoner of Miami, Florida, Todd (Diane) Wagoner of Roseville, and Troy (Tracie) Wagoner of McConnelsville; grandchildren, Justin Corday, Stephanie Rinehart, and Brittany Burgett; sister, Vera Zwick of Chesapeake, Va.; and brother, Robert Wagoner of Pennsville. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Travis Wagoner and a step grandson, Daniel Jones. Funeral services will be held Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville with Pastor Galen Finley officiating. Friends may call two hours prior to services at the funeral home. Military rites will be held at the funeral home following services. He will be buried in Pennsville Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pennsville Volunteer Fire Dept. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com




Published in Times Recorder from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Calling hours
12:30 PM
Miller-Huck Funeral Home
SEP
13
Funeral service
02:30 PM
Miller-Huck Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Huck Funeral Home
62 S. 7th St.
McConnelsville, OH 43756
740-962-4471
