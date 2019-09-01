|
Ralph Frank Beegan
- - Ralph Frank Beegan, loved by many, passed away peacefully on the morning of August 25, 2019 after a 2 year journey with cancer.
Ralph was born October 25, 1942 and lived his childhood years in Cleveland, Ohio. He was a graduate of Benedictine High School and earned a BA from John Carrol University. He achieved his Masters degree at the University of Dayton.
Ralph dedicated his life to helping others in their most desperate times. As a licensed professional counselor, he served as a lifeline for many struggling with drug and alcohol abuse, he provided support to survivors of domestic violence and he worked with the abusers in their rehabilitation. He ran a crisis hotline and for many years worked for the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board. When natural disasters struck, Ralph volunteered weeks of his time to travel with the Red Cross around the country and offer his skills to communities in the midst of rebuilding. He also shared his knowledge and expertise with aspiring counselors teaching graduate level courses at University of Dayton.
In addition to his professional endeavors, Ralph was a jack of all trades. He found joy in helping friends and family with home improvement projects, gladly taking on any broken sink or shelving project in the basement.
He enjoyed spending time with family, hiking, camping, fishing, reading and eating cookies.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ben and Anne Beegan and brother Paul Beegan. He is survived by his children: James (Beverly Williams) Beegan, Jon (Denise) Beegan, Leah (Umit) Ozdemir, and Juliana Beegan. Also his sister Anne (Steve) Jay and brother William (Kim) Beegan and 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
At Ralph's request, no service will be held. Condolences for the family can be sent to 2805 West 24th Avenue, Denver, Colorado 80211. In his honor, you can make donation to the American Red Cross, or you can commit a random act of kindness with him in mind. He will be missed by many.
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 1, 2019