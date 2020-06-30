Ralph J. Kelly
Zanesville - Ralph Junior Kelly, age 88 passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was born October 29, 1931 in Falls Township to the late Ralph Benjamin and Florence Echelberry Kelly. He was employed by David Davies, Racine Hydraulic and retired from Bosch Company. He served many years with Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department. Ralph enjoyed showing his car at car shows, playing cards and bowling. He served our country and protected our freedom in the United States Army during the Korean conflict.
He is survived by his wife Ada Curry Kelly; daughters: Tamara J. Woerner and Randall Starr, Judy A. and Daniel Amspaugh; grandson: Kyle and Tashia Woerner; granddaughters: Kelli and Tyler Buchanan and Dr. Leigh Ann Amspaugh; great grandchildren: Evan and Ava Woerner, Blaise, Briley and Braunson Buchanan; sister in law Elsie Kelly Agin; nieces: Paula Stefko, Susan Landon and Linda Smeck; and nephew Bob Stansberry.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters: Emma Frances Kelly and Alice Kendall; brothers: Herbert and Dora Kelly, Carl Kelly; niece Barbara Blankenship; and nephew Bill Stansberry.
Father Ralko of St. Nicholas Catholic Church will officiate a private burial service at Mount Olive Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department, 2310 Adamsville Road, Zanesville, OH 43701.
