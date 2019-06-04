Ralph L. Mast



Zanesville - ZANESVILLE - Ralph Leroy Mast, 91, of Zanesville, passed away Monday, June 3rd at 3:23 a.m. at Brookdale Senior Living while under the care of Genesis Hospice and Palliative Care. He was born on May 4, 1928 in Duncan Falls, the son of Lena (Wentz) Mast and Lyle Mast. He married Mary Lou (Barnett) Mast on Sunday, June 13, 1948 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Roseville.



Ralph was a Veteran of the United States Navy serving his country from 1946-1948. He was also a member of the Optimist International Club. He retired as an insurance agent with Metropolitan Life Insurance Company with 40 years of service. After his retirement he spent most of his time doing odd jobs for his son at Custom Vehicles of Zanesville, Inc. He attended the North Zanesville Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses.



He cared about his family and his many friends in his life. He especially loved to spend time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren and could relate to them because he was always a kid at heart.



Ralph is survived by two children, son, Darryl (Melanie) Mast and daughter, Gisele (Ron) Bachelor both of Zanesville; two grandchildren, Olivia (Matthew) Przybyl of Cincinnati and Wesley Bachelor of Hilliard; and three great grandchildren, Mason Bachelor, Blair Bachelor and Colton Przybyl. Also he is survived by his two brothers, Philip Mast of Medina and Robert (Delores) Mast of Wapakoneta and many dearly cherished nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by his wife Mary Lou Mast, his brother Harold Mast and his sister Mary Alice Peterson.



Friends and family may call from 1-3 and 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE where funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019 with Minister Robert Mast officiating. He will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife Mary at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville, with full military rites accorded to him by the United States Navy in conjunction with the VFW George Selsam Post 1058 and the American Legion Post 29.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice Morrison House, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, OH 43701.



The family wishes to thank the staff of Brookdale Senior Living and Genesis Hospice and Palliative Care for their care given to their father.