Ralph Lee Dew
McConnelsville - Ralph Lee Dew, 84, formerly of Zanesville died at Highland Oaks Health Center, McConnelsville, OH on December 2, 2020. He was born August 19, 1936, in Union Township, Morgan County, Ohio, the sixth child of Loren Austin Dew and Estella Mae VanHorn Dew.
Lee was a member of Pennsville Church of Christ. He attended and graduated from Pennsville High School. He was a member of 4-H and FFS, showing Jersey cows at many fairs in the area. He played Basketball for the Pennsville Dragons. Following graduation, he worked for Chesterhill Stone Company and retired from Brockway Glass of Zanesville. Lee was very proud of his cars and kept them spotless.
Surviving are his nieces, Brenda Madden of West Chester, Debra Wilson of Georgia, Camilla Smith of Beverly, Juliana Davis (Caregiver) of McConnelsville; nephews, Curtis Dew of Middletown, Stephen Dew of Lebanon, Brian Dew of Zanesville, Randy Totman of McConnelsville and Mark Totman of Columbus. Also surviving are many great nieces and nephews, sister-in-law, Dorothy Dew of Malta and brother-in-law, Ronald Hambel of McConnelsville.
In addition to his parents, Lee was preceded in death by brothers, Wayne Dew, Dean Dew, Clyde Dew, and Edward Dew; sisters, Elma Wollard, Phyllis Hambel and Linda Totman; sisters-in-law, Lura Dew and Gaile Dew; a niece Jacqueline Webb and a great niece Kaci Webb.
No services will be held.
Memorial contributions can be made in his memory to Pennsville Church of Christ, 1670 South SR 377, Stockport, OH 43787. The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville in in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Lee's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com
