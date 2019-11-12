|
|
Ralph Marshall Mitchell Jr.
Nashport - Ralph Marshall Mitchell Jr., 66 of Nashport passed at 3:20 A.M. Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at his home following a short battle with cancer.
He was born on Wednesday, June 24, 1953 in Zanesville, OH the son of the late Ralph Marshall Mitchell Sr. and Elizabeth Kuhn Mitchell.
Ralph was a 1971 graduate of Maysville High School and MAJVS. He started working at Brockway Glass in 1971 and retired in 2009. During his time there he served as SPC Coordinator. Ralph was active with the Zanesville YMCA Piranhas Swim Team serving in various capacities as well as an USS swimming official. He loved life especially doing activities with his family and highlighted with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Cathy Rardon Mitchell; three children, Angela (Rajiv Naval Srinivas) Mitchell of London, KY, Kelly (Chad Jones) Flowers of Newark, and Kris (Sarah Amberg) Mitchell of Longmont, CO; two grandchildren, Griffin and Granger Flowers; a brother Larry (Linda) Mitchell; a sister Dixie Spiker; and thirteen nieces and nephews, Larry Lee, Lori, Adam, JoEllen, Carol, Sandra, Vicky, Cecelia, Candace, Brad, Jenny, Cory, and Kyle.
In addition to his parents Ralph was preceded in death by his brother-in-law LeRoy Spiker; and his favorite golf partner Steve Starkey.
No public funeral service will be held.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Ralph's name to Genesis Cancer Center, 2951 Maple Ave. Zanesville, OH 43701.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Ralph's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019