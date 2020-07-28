Ralph Thomas Pyatt
Ralph Thomas Pyatt passed away peacefully on July 17, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 6, 1929, the son of Ralph and Regina (Kussmaul) Pyatt. Ralph was a proud Navy Veteran, nature lover, and a self-taught man of many talents. When not entertaining those around him with his "Ralphisms," he could be found eating his favorite snack (popcorn) and educating anyone who would listen on the importance of always keeping a flashlight handy. A lifelong parishioner of St. Matthew Church in Gahanna, he was a spiritual man who often spoke of his guardian angels and faith. He is survived by his wife Lan; his sons Thomas and Michael; daughters Loan (Michael) Springer and Theresa (Charles) Brown, and Terapa Pyatt. He was a loving and devoted Grandpa to Kristin (Joe) Cooper, Meghan, Lauren, Nicholas, Sabrina and John, and uncle to many nieces and nephews; brothers Leo and Robert (Bundy); sister Margaret "Peggy" (Enos) Trout; and numerous friends and extended family. Ralph is preceded in death by his parents; daughter Susan; brothers John and Joseph; and sisters Rita Shubert and Lillian Collopy. The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation and gratitude to the staff of The Worthington, Darby Glenn, and Bella Care Hospice for their compassionate and dedicated care. We are forever grateful. Friends and family are invited to call from 4:00 to 7:00pm Friday, July 31, 2020 at EGAN-RYAN CENTRAL CHAPEL, 403 East Broad Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, August 1, at St. Matthew Church, 807 Havens Corners Road. Burial and small reception to follow. Visit www.egan-ryan.com
to offer condolences.