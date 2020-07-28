1/
Ralph Thomas Pyatt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph Thomas Pyatt

Ralph Thomas Pyatt passed away peacefully on July 17, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 6, 1929, the son of Ralph and Regina (Kussmaul) Pyatt. Ralph was a proud Navy Veteran, nature lover, and a self-taught man of many talents. When not entertaining those around him with his "Ralphisms," he could be found eating his favorite snack (popcorn) and educating anyone who would listen on the importance of always keeping a flashlight handy. A lifelong parishioner of St. Matthew Church in Gahanna, he was a spiritual man who often spoke of his guardian angels and faith. He is survived by his wife Lan; his sons Thomas and Michael; daughters Loan (Michael) Springer and Theresa (Charles) Brown, and Terapa Pyatt. He was a loving and devoted Grandpa to Kristin (Joe) Cooper, Meghan, Lauren, Nicholas, Sabrina and John, and uncle to many nieces and nephews; brothers Leo and Robert (Bundy); sister Margaret "Peggy" (Enos) Trout; and numerous friends and extended family. Ralph is preceded in death by his parents; daughter Susan; brothers John and Joseph; and sisters Rita Shubert and Lillian Collopy. The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation and gratitude to the staff of The Worthington, Darby Glenn, and Bella Care Hospice for their compassionate and dedicated care. We are forever grateful. Friends and family are invited to call from 4:00 to 7:00pm Friday, July 31, 2020 at EGAN-RYAN CENTRAL CHAPEL, 403 East Broad Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, August 1, at St. Matthew Church, 807 Havens Corners Road. Burial and small reception to follow. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Egan-Ryan Funeral Service
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Matthew Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Egan-Ryan Funeral Service
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 221-6665
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Egan-Ryan Funeral Service Central Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Families and Staff of Egan-Ryan Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved