1/1
Ralph "Ed" Wesney Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph "Ed" Wesney Jr.

Lancaster - Ralph "Ed" Wesney Jr., 62 of Lancaster passed away on Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020 at the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, surrounded by his wife and his daughter. Ed was born on June 28th, 1958 in LaPorte, Indiana to Ralph E. and Patricia Wesney Sr. He worked as a Master Carpenter, and was known to be a Jack of All Trades. Ed's home was the Great Outdoors. He loved being outside and truly enjoyed fishing, especially with his grandson, Julian. Ed was also known as a philosopher to those that knew him. Most of all, Ed did everything with a loving heart.

Ed is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Lisa (Epifano) Wesney; daughter, Tessa Wesney Kolevski (Ben) of Pickerington; the apple of his eye, his grandchildren, Julian, Evelyn, and Adelyn; his niece and nephews that were like his own children, Steven, TJ and Mollie Craig; mother, Patricia (Fagan) Wesney, of Junction City; brothers, Glenn (Teresa) Wesney of Somerset, Brian (Susan) Wesney of Springfield; and Dustin Wesney of New Orleans; sisters, Sandra (Merle) Leasure of Stafford, Ohio; Lori (Andy Fink) Wesney of Junction City; and Sara Wesney of Lancaster; 4 nieces and 8 nephews; 13 great nieces and 7 great nephews; sister in law, Carolyn (Tony) Craig of Rushville; brother in law, Jimmy Epifano of New Lexington; James (Rhonda) Epifano of New Lexington; mother in law, Sally Sigler of Rushville; and his best friend, Dan Shook of Bremen.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Edward Wesney Sr.; and his grandparents, Selma Fagan and Wilbur Fagan; and Elmer Wesney and Nellie Wesney.

Visitation is to be held on Saturday, December 5th, 2020 from 2PM-5PM at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME. Private Services are to take place at a later date. Dignity Cremation is to take place, per Ed's wishes.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
7406533022
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved