1/1
Ramona Jeannie Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ramona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ramona Jeannie Miller

Nashport - "Weep not! Weep not! She is not dead. She is resting in the bosom of Jesus."

Ramona J. "Jeannie" Miller, 81, of Nashport went home to be with her Lord and Savior on November 6, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Jeannie was born in Freedom Station, Ohio on April 25, 1939. She is the daughter of the late Russell and Flora Marie (Peppeard) Gordon. She retired as the office manager for Doan Ford in Morristown, Ohio. She was a pastor's wife for 50 years, and a member of the Zanesville Northside Church of the Nazarene.

She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 63 years, Ronald G. Miller Sr., whom she married November 16, 1957; her seven children, Connie (Dana) Dunmyer, Ronald (Vickie) Miller, Russell (Angela) Miller, Vickie Arn, Cheryl (Gary) Myers, Bryon (Patricia) Miller, and Christopher Miller; her twenty-one grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and her brother, Douglas Gordon, all who love her very much.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son-in-law, Chuck Arn, her grandson, Zachary Reznak, her brother, James Gordon, and her sister, Dianne Marcum.

In keeping with her wishes, a caring cremation will take place, and a memorial service will be held on their 63rd wedding anniversary on November 16, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Zanesville Northside Church of the Nazarene, 739 Francis Street, Zanesville, Ohio. The Farus Funeral Home is caring for the Miller family.

www.farusfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved