Ramona Jeannie MillerNashport - "Weep not! Weep not! She is not dead. She is resting in the bosom of Jesus."Ramona J. "Jeannie" Miller, 81, of Nashport went home to be with her Lord and Savior on November 6, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.Jeannie was born in Freedom Station, Ohio on April 25, 1939. She is the daughter of the late Russell and Flora Marie (Peppeard) Gordon. She retired as the office manager for Doan Ford in Morristown, Ohio. She was a pastor's wife for 50 years, and a member of the Zanesville Northside Church of the Nazarene.She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 63 years, Ronald G. Miller Sr., whom she married November 16, 1957; her seven children, Connie (Dana) Dunmyer, Ronald (Vickie) Miller, Russell (Angela) Miller, Vickie Arn, Cheryl (Gary) Myers, Bryon (Patricia) Miller, and Christopher Miller; her twenty-one grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and her brother, Douglas Gordon, all who love her very much.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son-in-law, Chuck Arn, her grandson, Zachary Reznak, her brother, James Gordon, and her sister, Dianne Marcum.In keeping with her wishes, a caring cremation will take place, and a memorial service will be held on their 63rd wedding anniversary on November 16, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Zanesville Northside Church of the Nazarene, 739 Francis Street, Zanesville, Ohio. The Farus Funeral Home is caring for the Miller family.