Zanesville - Randall Leonard "Randy" Tompkins, 73, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was born July 2, 1946 in Highmore, South Dakota to the late Leo Jacob and Violet Pratt Tompkins. He was the owner, broker and realtor at R.L. Tompkins Century 21. He worked several years repairing homes. Randy was a soccer coach for Maysville Youth League for 30 years and a basketball official for many years. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He served our country and protected our freedom in the United States Army during Vietnam. He most recently was an author of a book "Fought Served Abandoned", describing his experiences in Vietnam.

Surviving are his wife Sally Arlene Best Tompkins; a son Ronald Heath Tompkins; a daughter Tiki Brown; a granddaughter Sarah Anne Brown; three brothers: Larry (Ann) Tompkins, Bernard Tompkins and James Tompkins; and two sisters: Bernadine Steichen and Lois Duwenhoegger.

Calling hours will be from 3 to 6PM Thursday, June 25, 2020 and one hour prior to the service at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will be held at 11AM Friday, June 26 in the Snouffer Chapel with Bishop Mark Pumphrey officiating. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park with full military honors.

To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on facebook, or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.






Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
