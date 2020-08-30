1/1
Randall Lewis Carpenter
1940 - 2020
Randall Lewis Carpenter

Zanesville - Randall Lewis Carpenter,79, of Zanesville passed away on Thursday August 27, 2020 at Genesis Hospital. He was born on September 12, 1940 in Summerfield, Ohio to the late Jacob and Alta Carpenter.

Randall was formerly employed by the American Match Company. He also enjoyed coaching softball and was a legendary Demolition Derby Driver.

He is survived by his children Mike (Karen) Carpenter and Ronda L. Carpenter Osborne, a grandson Chase D. Osborne, and a sister Nova Stephen.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Martha Lee Schindler Carpenter who passed away on November 30, 2019, a son in law Herb Osborne, four brothers: Billie, Marvin, Norman, and Helmer "Edmund", and a sister Alberta Gallaghor.

Visitation will be from 4-7 Wednesday September 2 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE.

To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on Facebook, or call our Locally Owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.






Published in Times Recorder from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Snouffer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Snouffer Funeral Home
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 450-8000
