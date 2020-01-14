Services
1956 - 2020
Zanesville - Randi Hoover, 63, of Zanesville, died at 8:11 P.M. on Monday, January 13, 2020, at Country Lane Gardens, Thornville. She was born November 6, 1956, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late William S. and Clara B. Beatrice Tharpe. She was a member of the American Legion Post 29.

She is survived by two sons, Justin and Dylan Glew; grandchildren; Klayre Paulk and Theodore Glew; and a sister, Susan (Bob) Melsheimer.

No calling hours or services will be held. A Cremation has taken place. BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, the area's only crematory owned by Funeral Directors were entrusted with all arrangements.

To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
