Randy Little
Dresden - Randy E. Little, 67, of Zanesville, Ohio died Friday afternoon, June 26, 2020 at his home.

Born May 7, 1953 in Zanesville he was a son of the late Robert F. Little and Wenda J. (Longaberger) Little of Dresden.

Randy was a 1971 graduate of Tri-Valley High School where he was a multi-sport standout and is a member of the Tri-Valley Sports Hall of Fame. Following high school he attended West Liberty State College where he excelled in football, earning a starting position for four years. He earned WVIAC first team all-conference in 1972, 1973 and 1974. In 1974 he was WVIAC co-conference player of the year. Following his playing career at West Liberty he was selected by the World Champion Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1975 NFL draft. In 1999 Randy was inducted to the West Liberty Hall of Fame.

Randy was a member of Chi Nu Fraternity and a member of the United Carpenters and Joiners of America Local Union 200 where he worked as a carpenter for many years.

Surviving is his mother, Wenda Little of Dresden; his loving wife of nearly 39 years, Cheryl A. (Wood) Little whom he married August 5, 1981; two sons, Jason (Anna) McBride of Westerville, Ohio and David (Amanda) Little of Lithopolis, Ohio; one daughter, Danielle (Adam) Hardwick of Granville, Ohio; two grandchildren, Lily and Theo Hardwick and a brother, Steven (Chris) Little of Lake Placid, Florida. Also surviving are several cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many friends.

Randy was preceded in death by his father Robert F. Little and a brother, Jim Little.

There will be no public calling hours.

Public graveside funeral services will be at 3:00pm Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Dresden Cemetery with Pastor Donald Rowland officiating.






Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 28, 2020
So Sorry to Hear About Randy He was a great man The Foster Family sends their condolences.
Casey Foster
Friend
June 28, 2020
June 28, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. I will keep Randy and your family in my prayers. Wishing you peace, hope, and love.
Joe Falco
Friend
June 28, 2020
So sorry for you loss.. Randy was a friend and classmate. Sending my thoughts and prayers to his family and friends.. RIP Randy..
Barbie Anderson- Brewer
Friend
June 28, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you .
Tami Longaberger
Family
June 28, 2020
Wendy so sorry for your loss. From Judy Hamilton and Mary Wagner. Lots of hugs and prayers .
Mary Wagner
Friend
June 28, 2020
Our sincere sympathy to your family
Rick and Becky Priest
June 28, 2020
Sorry for your loss. May God be with you during this time.
Mary Wilson
June 28, 2020
My heart goes out for your whole family. God bless all.
Mary Ann Cormican
Friend
June 28, 2020
Big Man... You left as far too soon and you will be missed!! Your crazy laugh, your sense if humor, and the way you enjoyed other people and having fun will always be remembered!!! Prayers are coming for your family for peace and comfort in your loss!!! RIP my friend see you again on the other side!!!❤
Dave McCutcheon
Friend
June 28, 2020
I was privileged to get to know Randy, when he and Tony started following our teams at Bellaire, when I served as the head coach. It became a lasting friendship after that. He was so proud when he became a Grandfather and we would talk about how great it was. It saddens me to hear about his passing. RIP my friend!
John Magistro
John Magistro
Friend
June 28, 2020
I am lost for words. My heart felt and sincerest sympathies to the Little family and all who knew Randy. You have my unconditional love and prayers ❤ Daryl Miller Tri-Valley Class of 1969!
Daryl Miller
Friend
June 28, 2020
Randy was a senior at TVHS when I was a frosh. Dude walked in the locker room when seniors were hazing me. Randy told them, "If you mess with him, you mess with me." Not another thing was done to me. Randy was a force of nature--with a heart as big as the outdoors. Saw him at Kroger not long ago. If I had known it was going to be the last time I would see him--I would've given him a hug and thanked him again for being the bigger man and helping a little kid. Randy will always be my hero.
Herb Fitzer
Friend
June 28, 2020
Steve,Chris, Wendy, Cheryl
I can not put into words the sorrow that I feel for all of you in the sudden and unexpected death of your loved one. I know he will be deeply missed by all of you. May you all find comfort in knowing that he is now in heaven in the arms of God and having a great reunion with Bob I am sure they are both talking about woodworking already. May Randy rest in peace, and the love of God bring all of you peace and comfort.
With deepest and heartfelt sympathy
Erma Riley
Erma Riley
