Randy Little

Randy LittleDresden - Randy E. Little, 67, of Zanesville, Ohio died Friday afternoon, June 26, 2020 at his home.Born May 7, 1953 in Zanesville he was a son of the late Robert F. Little and Wenda J. (Longaberger) Little of Dresden.Randy was a 1971 graduate of Tri-Valley High School where he was a multi-sport standout and is a member of the Tri-Valley Sports Hall of Fame. Following high school he attended West Liberty State College where he excelled in football, earning a starting position for four years. He earned WVIAC first team all-conference in 1972, 1973 and 1974. In 1974 he was WVIAC co-conference player of the year. Following his playing career at West Liberty he was selected by the World Champion Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1975 NFL draft. In 1999 Randy was inducted to the West Liberty Hall of Fame.Randy was a member of Chi Nu Fraternity and a member of the United Carpenters and Joiners of America Local Union 200 where he worked as a carpenter for many years.Surviving is his mother, Wenda Little of Dresden; his loving wife of nearly 39 years, Cheryl A. (Wood) Little whom he married August 5, 1981; two sons, Jason (Anna) McBride of Westerville, Ohio and David (Amanda) Little of Lithopolis, Ohio; one daughter, Danielle (Adam) Hardwick of Granville, Ohio; two grandchildren, Lily and Theo Hardwick and a brother, Steven (Chris) Little of Lake Placid, Florida. Also surviving are several cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many friends.Randy was preceded in death by his father Robert F. Little and a brother, Jim Little.There will be no public calling hours.Public graveside funeral services will be at 3:00pm Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Dresden Cemetery with Pastor Donald Rowland officiating.