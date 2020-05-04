|
|
Randy Triplett
Zanesville - Randy Triplett, 63, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away in his sleep on May 2, 2020. He is preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Marlene Riggs.
Randy is survived by his loving and dedicated wife, Kristine; his mother, Mary Barnes; his father-in-law, Carl Riggs; and his sweet furbaby, Sassy, whom he adored.
Randy was a kind-hearted man who was very hard working. He enjoyed a 21 year career with NASCAR as a coach driver and hauling a tech trailer. He loved going to breakfast with Kristine and spending time in the yard with Sassy. Randy was a lifetime NRA member, as well as a member of Ducks Unlimited. He will be deeply missed.
Per Randy's wishes, cremation has been chosen and no services will be observed at this time. Anyone so inclined is asked to make donations to your local Animal Shelter in Randy's honor. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder from May 4 to May 5, 2020