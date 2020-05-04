Resources
More Obituaries for Randy Triplett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randy Triplett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randy Triplett Obituary
Randy Triplett

Zanesville - Randy Triplett, 63, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away in his sleep on May 2, 2020. He is preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Marlene Riggs.

Randy is survived by his loving and dedicated wife, Kristine; his mother, Mary Barnes; his father-in-law, Carl Riggs; and his sweet furbaby, Sassy, whom he adored.

Randy was a kind-hearted man who was very hard working. He enjoyed a 21 year career with NASCAR as a coach driver and hauling a tech trailer. He loved going to breakfast with Kristine and spending time in the yard with Sassy. Randy was a lifetime NRA member, as well as a member of Ducks Unlimited. He will be deeply missed.

Per Randy's wishes, cremation has been chosen and no services will be observed at this time. Anyone so inclined is asked to make donations to your local Animal Shelter in Randy's honor. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder from May 4 to May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -