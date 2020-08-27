1/1
Ray Martin
Ray Martin

South Zanesville - Ray Martin,96, of South Zanesville, passed away at 8:47 p.m. Wed. Aug. 26, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on Feb. 15, 1924 in Triadelphia, Ohio, a son of the late Ottis and Essie (Edgell) Martin. He was a World War II Navy veteran, member of the local Teamsters Union, had worked for Suburban Motor Freight as a long distance driver, was an avid fisherman and hunter, having shot his last deer at age 91 hunting with his grandson Brandon.

He is survived by three daughters Renee (Perry) Stackhouse-Sowers, Sandra (Jerry Willard) Martin, and Melody Martin. Seven grandchildren Brandon (Kacey) Stackhouse, Tanner Stackhouse, Melissa Schneider, Michelle (Jacob) Burns, Jonathon Gibson, Katelyn Gibson, and Stefanie Kelly. Six great-grandchildren Madalynn, Alex, Maci, Lincoln, Aribella, and Casen. One brother Robert "Bobby" Martin. Special niece Janice Rush.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Irene Martin, one son Michael Martin, one brother Earl Martin, one sister Betty Benson.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Sat. Aug. 29, 2020 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage. Graveside services will follow at Deerfield Cemetery where Morgan County Veterans will conduct military honors. To sign the online guest book visit

Published in Times Recorder from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
