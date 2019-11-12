|
|
Ray Rupe
New Straitsville - Ray Rupe 89, of New Straitsville, passed away Monday November 11, 2019 at SKLD Health Care Center, New Lexington.
He was born May 30, 1930 in Athens County Ohio, The son of the late Raymond and Edith (Smith) Rupe.
Ray was retired employee of Ohio Dept of Transportation and Carborundum of Logan, and a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church in Corning.
He is survived by his children Rodney Michael (Barb) Rupe, Sandra (Keith) Denny, Randy (Connie) Rupe, and Donna Sherritt; his grandchildren Michelle (Dave) Engle, Heather (Brian) Beavers, Luke (Sonya) Denny, Michael Rupe, Leslie (Andy) Stenson, and Tristan Sherritt; eleven great- grandchildren and his nieces Sue and Ann Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Freeda Rupe, granddaughter Stacy Rupe and a brother and sister Friends may call 4-8 pm on Wednesday November 13, 2018 at the J.E. HUMPHREY FUNERAL HOME, 118 W. Walnut Street, SHAWNEE, with prayer services being conducted at 7:45 pm Funeral services will be conducted at 10 am on Thursday, November 14, 2019 Interment: Mt. Calvary Cemetery, New Straitsville.
Memorials may be made in Ray's name to the Perry County Cancer Alliance, P.O. Box 724, New Lexington, Ohio 43701 or the .
The family would like to express a big thank you to the staff of SKLD New Lexington for their excellent care of Ray during his time there.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019