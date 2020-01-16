|
Raymond D. Farus
Zanesville - Raymond D. Farus, 98 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on January 16, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Raymond was born in Cumberland, Ohio on May 6, 1921. He is the son of the late Robert and Sarah (Mount) Farus. He retired in 1982 from Burnham Boiler, was an avid John Deere Tractor collector/restorer, along with being a member of the Sugar Grove United Methodist Church. Raymond was a World War II veteran serving his country in the US Army from 1942 to 1946.
Raymond is survived by his daughter, Marla (David) Morris, his son, Larry (Mary) Farus; his grandchildren, Jeff (Julie) Farus, Jennifer (Greg) Murrey, Susan (Chad) Brown, and John (Molly) Morris; and his great grandchildren, Caitlin (Kyle) Keiper, Scott Farus, Grant and Garrett Murrey, Joseph Brown, Reece, Isabel and Ryan Morris and his great-great granddaughter, Reece Keiper.
In addition to his parents, Raymond is preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Nelda (Watts) Farus, who passed away July 21, 2013; his brothers and sisters, Paul Farus, Dwight Farus, Ora Shrivers, Beulah Swank, Mildred Kokensperger, Alta Hambel, Lola Gheen, Kathryn Wells and Helen Gibson.
The family would like to thank Shrivers Hospice along with his caregivers Greg Vaughn and Kim Lang for their excellent care.
Visitations will be 3 to 5 pm Sunday, January 19, 2020 and Monday from 9 to 10 am at the Farus Funeral Home in Duncan Falls.
The funeral will be immediately following the viewing Monday. He will be laid to rest beside his wife in the Duncan Falls Cemetery with full military honors provided by George Selsam Post #1058, American Legion Post #29 and the US Army Color Guard.
www.farusfh.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020