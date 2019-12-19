|
Raymond E. Bishop
McConnelsville - Raymond E. Bishop, 76, of McConnelsville, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday December 18, 2019 at his residence. He was born on June 27, 1943 in Zanesville to the late George and Helen Grigsby Bishop. Raymond worked most of his life in area potteries and retired from Robison Ransbottom Pottery, where he served as the night watchman. He loved mowing his lawn and was very particular as to how it was done and who was able to do it. Among his favorite stories to tell were of his days fishing with his best buddy, John Faust, who has preceded him. Raymond is survived by his children, Molly (Scott) Gussler and Melissa (Mike) Ratliff; grandchildren, Kayla Todd, Morgan Gussler, Troy Bishop, Madison Bishop and Logan Ratliff; great grandchildren, Knox Gill and Matthew Todd; brothers, Joe (Wavelyn) Bishop and Dan Bishop; sisters, Pauline Allen and Ruth Bishop Adams. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Thomas Bishop and son, Michael Bishop. In keeping with Raymond's wishes, private services will take place with cremation to follow. You may sign the online register book or send a note of condolence at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019